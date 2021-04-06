Cuisinart's Food Processor Lets You Perfect Each at Home Meal Every Time

Cuisinart 11-Cup Food Processor | $139 | MorningSave
Spending so much time at home over the last few months, some of you have emerged better chefs, and some of us are still in the dark. Cuisinart’s 11-Cup Food Processor can help both of those groups. Food processors not only help you become a better at-home chef but a healthier one at that. Today save 57% on this handy kitchen appliance.
Cuisinart has made sturdy and reliable kitchen items over the years, and this food processor is among them. This eleven-cup processor has a state-of-the-art motor with multiple speeds depending on need ensuring all your ingredients are blended impeccably. It actually has “Dough Control” tech (patent-pending) to thoroughly knead bread materials of all kinds. Being a nice circular shape means it’s much easier to clean too. The Supreme Wide Mouth Feed Tube helps with that. The wide mouth allows you to mix whole fruits and vegetables also. The touchpad lets you set your slicing, shredding, and choping to perfection. You’ll get a spatula to aid in getting all your contents out trouble-free. And if you get stuck, this comes with an instruction/recipe book. If anything really goes wrong, Cuisinart has backed this with a ten-year warranty.
If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.