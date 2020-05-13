It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Cuisinart's Colorful Dutch Ovens and Fryers Are All Down to $70

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
734
1
Save
Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers | $70 | Amazon Gold Box
Photo: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart Dutch Ovens and Fryers | $70 | Amazon Gold Box

Try saying that headline three times fast. Now that you’ve failed, don’t fail to understand this: Cuisinart’s 7qt dutch ovens and 12" chicken fryers are delightfully colorful, and also incredibly cheap in Amazon’s one-day Gold Box sale. Usually $90 to $130, all of them are just $70 today. Find your color and grab one before they’re gone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Ella Paradis Vibrator Giveaway, Game Pass BOGO, Eufy RoboVacs, 20% Off Ulta Products, and More

Never Lose Your Keys Again, Get Four Tile Mate Trackers for Just $39

Allergies, Who? Invest in Cleaner Air With a Winix Purifier

10 Products to Help You Chill TF Out Amid *Gestures to Everything*