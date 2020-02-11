Cuisinart's Cast Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted, Today Only

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Gold Box | $55-$70 | Amazon
I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I know great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.
And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 5.5- and 7-quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta starting at just $55.
These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.
