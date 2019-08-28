It's all consuming.
Cuisinart's Cast Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted, Today Only

Tercius
Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Gold Box | $55-70 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.

And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 5.5 and 7 quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta orange colors with prices starting at just $55.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

