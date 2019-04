Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.

And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron chicken fryers, 5.5 and 7 quart casseroles in grey and blue gradients, today only. I’ve included the blue color variants below, but you’ll need to visit the main page for the grey versions.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.