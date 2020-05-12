It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Cuisinart's Stainless Steel Sauce Pans Are Hella Cheap

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsCuisinartCuisinart Deals
998
Save
Cuisinart 5.5qt Saute Pan | $49 | Amazon Cuisinart 2qt Sauce Pan | $30 | Amazon
Cuisinart 5.5qt Saute Pan | $49 | Amazon
Cuisinart 2qt Sauce Pan | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cuisinart 5.5qt Saute Pan | $49 | Amazon
Cuisinart 2qt Sauce Pan | $30 | Amazon

At Amazon, you can find a couple of Cuisinart saucepans for very reasonable amounts of dough. This 5.5qt saute pan is plenty deep and wide enough to create the sauces of your dreams, and maybe even a deep dish pizza, and it’s only $49 to own one. You also have a 2qt sauce pan down to $30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What's the Best Pair of Bluetooth ANC Headphones Under $300?

This Smartwatch Tracks Workouts and Sleep, Shows Your Phone's Notifications, And More for $29

For Just $59 Make Every Day a Self Care Day With This Deep Tissue Percussion Massager

Grab a Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet for Just $150 Today