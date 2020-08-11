Cuisinart Cast Iron Pots Start at $55 in This One Day Sale

Save up to 39% on Cuisinart Cast Iron Pots Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Save up to 39% on Cuisinart Cast Iron Pots | Amazon Gold Box

Today only, grab yourself a colorful cast iron Cuisinart, with pink and blue casseroles and fryers up to 39% off, including a 5.5-quart pot for just $55. There’s also a 7-quart pot and a 12-inch chicken fryer for $70 each.

Advertisement

If you haven’t already added one to your cooking arsenal, cast iron cookware has superior heat retention and distribution, and they’re fit to go right into the oven (up to 500 degrees) with no worries. Just make sure you prepare your muscles because they’re heavy as all hell.