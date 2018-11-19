Photo: Amazon

Comforters are nice and cuddly and, well, comforting at first, but you’d be hard pressed to find one that doesn’t turn a bed into a sauna by morning for those of us who run hot. Enter: the Buffy. These comforters are made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles — plus, they’re anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. But, most importantly, they’re breathable as hell (trust us, we tried it), and today, sizes across the bed spectrum are significantly marked down in Amazon’s Gold Box. This deal won’t last through the night, though, so get yours today and stop sweating the sleep stuff.