Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on 1,5000 thread count, microfiber queen bedsheets. Most colors hover around $28, but the Gray and Black ones are a little over $10 cheaper.



While I haven’t had much experience with microfiber sheets (I don’t think I’ll stray from high-thread count cotton), these should be at least good enough for your guest bedroom. That said, this 6-piece set has an alarming number of poor reviews and Fakespot gave this listing a “D” rating.

I think it’s worth a gamble. And if it’s not up to par, return it.