Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Headaches and migraines might be a pain in your head, but they really are just a pain in the ass. If your head hurts, it gets in the way of everything else. If you suffer from chronic headaches, migraines, or tooth/jaw pain, you’re going to want this microwavable head wrap. This heated pad is designed for a variety of headaches, such as tension, cluster, and sinus, as well as intense migraines and TMJ pain.

The Huggaroo Microwavable Wrap is $30 and can be used both hot or cold. However, it is primarily designed for hot, hence the microwavable option. The herbal aromatherapy built into the head wrap is released each time it is heated up. Unlike other eye masks, the Huggaroo literally hugs your entire head. If you prefer a cold compress, there is also a Huggaroo Cold Head Wrap for $30.