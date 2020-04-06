Crunch All You Want With a $9 Pringles Variety Box

Pringles Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Pringles | $9 | Amazon



I’m not a chip fan, but for some reason, Pringles do it for me. I can’t tell you why. Maybe it’s the texture or the taste, or the actual packaging it comes in...who knows?! What I DO know is that for a cheap $9, you can get a hold of a cute little Pringles variety pack of chips. With flavors like BBQ and sour cream and onion, you’ll be able to crunch, crunch, crunch until the cows come home. Grab a pack before they’re gone.