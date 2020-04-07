Cruise Through Your Neighborhood on an Unagi E-Scooter for 25% Less [Exclusive]

E500 Electric Scooter (Cosmic Blue) | $1,485 | Unagi | Promo code GIZMODO25OFF

E250 Electric Scooter (Cosmic Blue) | $630 | Unagi | Promo code GIZMODO25OFF

Itching to move at breakneck (15.5 MPH) speeds around the cul de sac until sundown? You’re not alone. Unagi is selling its acclaimed Cosmic Blue E500 and E250 model electric scooters for 25% off by entering our exclusive promo code GIZMODO25OFF at checkout. That generous discount brings the total cost of the dual motor E500 down $1,485 and the single motor E250 to a modest $630.

Especially with the warmer weather approaching, an Unagi scooter could add a fun solo activity into your daily rotation. As long as you’re six feet apart from the next rider, it’s a safe adult thing to do. Here’s what our friend Andrew Liszewski had to say in his review over at Gizmodo:

“... even for someone like myself living in suburbia and working from home, in a little over a week’s time the Unagi has managed to work its way into my daily routine. It’s made the boring walk to the community mailbox something I look forward to every evening, and it’s greatly expanded my range of lunch options. Now if only I could put snow tires on it.”