Cruise Into a Weekend of Self Love With 25% off at Adam & Eve

25% off Sitewide | Adam & Eve | Use Code EROTICA



Whether you’re with someone(s) or not, you should take a day just for yourself. Adam & Eve is running a sale for some weekend fun . Take 25% off your goodie basket just use the code EROTICA. There so many products to pick from, so you’re sure to find just what you need.

Now, my favorite Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit rarely goes on sale but the code works with this. This vibe is possibly my gold standard now; I will judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit from Calexotics is just out of this world. It also arrives in this gorgeous white retro box. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each trust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have seven vibrations, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested many of these for you all, so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll also get free shipping.