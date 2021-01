Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter Image : Andrew Hayward

Hover-1 Engine Electric Scooter | $200 | Amazon



If you’ve long been intrigued by the possibility of cruising around your city or on your commute with an electric scooter, but didn’t want to shell out big bucks to give it a shot, now’s your chance. Amazon currently has the Hover-1 Engine electric scooter for just $200, which is half-off the list price. This foldable electric scooter offers a range of 11 miles at up to 16mph and supports riders up to 280 pounds.