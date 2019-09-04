Photo: Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 35c | $220 | Walmart

In Anker’s long, proud line of robotic vacuums, the RoboVac 35c stands as one of the most powerful, and most smart. Its slim 2.85" thick chassis can slide under most furniture, and its 1500pa suction is on par with a “real” stick vacuum.



The 35c also boasts Wi-Fi, so you can schedule it with an app, control it with Alexa, and even invoke a Find My Robot feature that lets you trigger an audible alarm with your phone if it gets lost under some furniture, and you’re having trouble locating it.

Today at Walmart, the 35c is down to an all-time low $220, which is well worth the hours you’ll save not having to vacuum by hand.