Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to Crocs’ BOGO 50% off promotion, going on through the weekend. Unfortunately, the plain old classic Crocs, along with a few other styles, are excluded from the sale, but in case you haven’t noticed, Crocs makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.