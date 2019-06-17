Screenshot: Credit Karma

Getting audited by the IRS sounds like less fun than a root canal performed by an art history graduate, but for a limited time, Credit Karma will give you a level of protection for free, just for signing up.



This deal is valid whether or not you used Credit Karma Tax to file your taxes this year. All you have to do is provide your information here (yes, including your social security number) to get a year of free coverage for your 2018 (and only your 2018 tax return). Services include consultation with a tax expert, help with drafting correspondence for the IRS, document review, and more. You can find out more details here. The audit would still suck, but at least it would be more like getting a root canal from an actual dentist.