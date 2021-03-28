It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.
Create Your Own At-Home Oasis With 40% off a Set of Outdoor Solar Torches

TomCare Two Solar Flame Torches | $28 | Amazon | Use code WRIYXXW2
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
This is a pretty good deal for those of you looking forward to holding outdoor gatherings soon: A set of two TomCare solar flickering flame torches for 40% off.

This seems like a great starting point to building your own little backyard oasis— you gotta have great lighting, right!?

And I can appreciate the effect that the TomCare folks were going for in the stock photos, even if most of us don’t have that kind of backdrop in our yards to work with as a starting point. It still gives some ideas for other ways to create a relaxing atmosphere (and most importantly, shows off what the lights look like in the dark).

Just add coupon code WRIYXXW2 to bring them down from $47 to the much more wallet-friendly price of $28. Don’t miss out!

