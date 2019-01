Graphic: Shep McAllister

When you run out of closet hanging space, you could keep shoving all of your clothes to one side to make room, rendering them both wrinkled and impossible to find, or you could just spend $8 on this Whitmor over-the-door hanging rack. Hang it in the laundry room, in your bathroom, or even on the inside of your closet door to create plenty of extra space.