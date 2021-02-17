It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Crank up the Savings With $20 off Marshall's Acton Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Acton II | $230 | Best Buy
Image: Marshall
Marshall Acton II | $230 | Best Buy

Sometimes, a small speaker simply won’t cut it. When you’re ready to turn it up to 11 and get a good jam session going, a larger speaker with good sound quality can give you a little more volume to play with. Marshall’s Acton II Bluetooth speaker, which usually retails for $250, is down to $230 right now at Best Buy and offers good sound quality and volume output without costing too much more than smaller speakers.

In addition to good sound, the Acton II offers up to 30 ft. of distance during playback, bass and treble controls that many wireless speakers lack, and the ability to easily switch between paired devices. Oh, and its charming retro design can help bring a bit of charm to your shelves, too.

