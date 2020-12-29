Crane & Canopy's Mega Winter Sale Brings Us Bedding up to 60% Off

Up to 60% off Bedding and Decor Image : Crane & Canaopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking classic styles. But all that comes at a price and they do tend to be a tad more expensive so when a sale comes along we take notice. Right now get up to 60% off select bedding and decor in their mega winter sale. These deals will remain until Sunday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $134 in this sale and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style making it a bit easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure, both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20 and this sale runs through January 3.