It's all consuming.
Crane & Canopy's Mega 4th of July Sale Brings Us Bedding up to 70% Off

Grab a set of sheets and sleep in style for the rest of the year

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor | Crane & Canopy
Up to 70% off Bedding and Decor | Crane & Canopy

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so we notice when a big sale comes along. Right now, get up to 70% off select bedding and decor in their mega July 4th sale. These deals will remain until Monday.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $135 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $31. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20, and this sale runs through July 5.

Sheilah Villari

