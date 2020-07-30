It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Craftsman's Cordless Drill Falls to $69, Plus Yard Tools up to 30% off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Save up to 30% on Craftsman Tools | Amazon Gold Box
Save up to 30% on Craftsman Tools | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Save up to 30% on Craftsman Tools | Amazon Gold Box

If you’ve been waiting for a big sale to pick up a quality cordless drill, Amazon is where you want to be today. A Craftsman V20 cordless drill falls to $69, or 30% off, in a one day sale. You’ll also be able to pick up discounted screwdriver and drill bit sets a bit cheaper to go alongside it, and a laser level tool for $34 will make your life a lot easier if you don’t have room for error.

Due for some yard work? You’ll also find Craftsman’s cordless weed wacker ($99), hedge trimmer ($145), leaf blower ($57), and chainsaw ($204) on sale, allowing you to clean up unwanted vegetation and dead wood without having to break both your back and bank. Check everything out here.

Quentyn Kennemer

