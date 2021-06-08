It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Craft a Sweet Deal on Minecraft Java Edition by Combining This Code With the Checkout Screen

Experience the creative sandbox world that defined the last decade's children's birthday party themes.

jtilleli
Joe Tilleli
Save
Alerts
Minecraft Java Edition | $19 | Eneba | Use code: MINECRAFTJUNE
Minecraft Java Edition | $19 | Eneba | Use code: MINECRAFTJUNE
Screenshot: Microsoft
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Minecraft Java Edition | $19 | Eneba | Use code: MINECRAFTJUNE

Minecraft is over 10 years old, yet I only got around to playing it for the first time a few months ago. I didn’t get the appeal really until I hopped in with some friends. We all sort of split up, worked on our own projects, and then showed each other what we’d been working on. It was reminiscent of having a friend come over as a kid and showing them your toys. If you haven’t experienced this behemoth of the last decade, I implore to to at least check it out. The Java Edition is available right now for $19 at Eneba with the code MINECRAFTJUNE.

Advertisement

So what is the Java Edition? Basically it is the original version of the game. Since its release and purchase by Microsoft, a new version dubbed the Bedrock version has been released across PC, consoles, and mobile devices. While the Java version is only on PC and does not offer crossplay to the other version, it surpasses the Bedrock version when it comes to modding as well as the inclusion of a hardcore and spectator modes.

G/O Media may get a commission
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne
bObsweep - Bob Standard Robot Vacuum and Mop - Champagne
Joe Tilleli

gaming and tech