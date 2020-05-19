Crack Open That Recipe Book: KitchenAid's 5qt Stand Mixer is Just $250

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer | $250 | MorningSave
There’s no excuse now. It’s time to try that delicious white chocolate chip brownie recipe you’ve been putting off because you loathe the prep work. A KitchenAid stand mixer makes it cooking much easier. At MorningSave, you can grab a 5qt model from its Artisan series for just $250 in your choice of Red, Onyx Black, or Contour Silver. Most major retailers are still pushing it for $380.
Here are all the accessories that ship with it:
- Pour shield to safely pour all that mixed goodness into another receptacle
- Flex edge beater to scrape those stubborn ingredients that stay stuck to the bowl back into the batch at large
- Coated flat beater
- Coated dough hook
- Metal whisk
Whether it’s a big birthday cake or some creamy mashed potatoes, you’ll be glad to have one by the time you finish your next culinary masterpiece.