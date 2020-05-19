Crack Open That Recipe Book: KitchenAid's 5qt Stand Mixer is Just $250

KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer Image : KitchenAid

KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer | $250 | MorningSave

There’s no excuse now. It’s time to try t hat delicious white chocolate chip brownie recipe you’ve been putting off because you loathe the prep work. A KitchenAid stand mixer makes it cooking much easier. At MorningSave, you can grab a 5qt model from its Artisan series for just $250 in your choice of Red, Onyx Black, or Contour Silver. Most major retailers are still pushing it for $380.

Advertisement

Here are all the accessories that ship with it :

Pour shield to safely pour all that mixed goodness into another receptacle

Flex edge beater to scrape those stubborn ingredients that stay stuck to the bowl back into the batch at large

Coated flat beater

Coated dough hook

Metal whisk

Whether it’s a big birthday cake or some creamy mashed potatoes, you’ll be glad to have one by the time you finish your next culinary masterpiece.

Advertisement