Crack Open All Those Canned Goods You've Stockpiled With a $5 Can Opener Set

Can Opener Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Can Opener Set | $5 | Amazon | Promo code WHQRSWJ3



I’m sure everyone has gone to the grocery store during the weekend and has stockpiled on everything from meats, snacks, and frozen veggies. And honestly, because everyone ALSO had the same idea, you probably had to get some old school canned goods to last you. That’s where this can opener set comes into play—it’s only $5 when used with a promo code at checkout and it can open various cans AND jars. Yup. Even in self-containment you can open up that jar of olives without asking someone to assist you. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone! Just don’t forget to enter the promo code at checkout.

