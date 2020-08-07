It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
COVID-19 Is Still a Thing, So Grab Five KN95 Masks For $15

KN95 5-Pack | $15 | Morning Save

If you’re running low on quality masks to protect you and others from germs since we’re still in a pandemic, head on over to Morning Save and get a five-pack of KN95 masks for a decent $15. Yes, the price of masks has increased by probably 200 percent since March, but that still doesn’t mean we don’t have to protect ourselves every time we go out in public. There’s really nothing else to say besides KN95 masks have five layers of fabric to protect you from 95% of air droplets, which means they are scientifically better at protecting you from exposure of COVID-19 than cloth masks are.

