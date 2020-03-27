Cover Your Digital Ass With $10 Off Webroot's Antivirus for Gamers

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Webroot Antivirus for Gamers (1-Year) | $20 | Amazon Gold Box
There’s a shaky history behind antivirus software, mostly due to high cost, obtrusive ads, spyware, and a knack to gorge on system resources. Lots of programs have improved in all of those areas over time, such as Webroot, which makes an antivirus app designed specifically for gamers that’s $10 off at Amazon today. You’ll get a full year of coverage for one computer for that price.
Webroot combines its deep threat definitions and scanning with a lightweight UI, faster scans, and a system optimizer that helps keep your operating system running its best.
