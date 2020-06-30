It's all consuming.
Cover the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Dove Antiperspirant Spray for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

10-Pack Dove Antiperspirant Spray | $29 | SideDeal

Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through The Last of Us Part II. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Dove deodorant spray for just $29. Each bottle gives you 150ml of must coverage for up to 48 hours.

This variety pack can include the following scents:

  • 1x Invisible Dry
  • 1x Extra Fresh
  • 1x Clean Comfort
  • 1x Cool Fresh
  • 1x Minerals + Sage
  • 1x Aqua Impact
  • 1x Sensitive Care
  • 1x Silver Control
  • 1x Talc Mineral + Sandalwood

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/1/2020 and updated with new information on 6/30/2020.

