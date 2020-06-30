Cover the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Dove Antiperspirant Spray for $29

10-Pack Dove Antiperspirant Spray Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

10-Pack Dove Antiperspirant Spray | $29 | SideDeal



Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through The Last of Us Part II. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Dove deodorant spray for just $29. Each bottle gives you 150ml of must coverage for up to 48 hours.

Advertisement

This variety pack can include the following scents:

1x Invisible Dry

1x Extra Fresh

1x Clean Comfort

1x Cool Fresh

1x Minerals + Sage

1x Aqua Impact

1x Sensitive Care

1x Silver Control

1x Talc Mineral + Sandalwood

Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/1/2020 and updated with new information on 6/30/2020.