Cover the Stink of Life With Ten Bottles of Dove Antiperspirant Spray for $29

10-Pack Dove Antiperspirant Spray | $29 | SideDeal
Some of you have had some pretty busy and eventful weekends, and some of you just mud-butted your way through The Last of Us Part II. Don’t fret: SideDeal is here to save you with a 10-pack of Dove deodorant spray for just $29. Each bottle gives you 150ml of must coverage for up to 48 hours.
This variety pack can include the following scents:
- 1x Invisible Dry
- 1x Extra Fresh
- 1x Clean Comfort
- 1x Cool Fresh
- 1x Minerals + Sage
- 1x Aqua Impact
- 1x Sensitive Care
- 1x Silver Control
- 1x Talc Mineral + Sandalwood
Each box will include no more than two of the same scents, so grab some and see if you can’t find yourself a new aphrodisiac.
This deal was originally posted by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/1/2020 and updated with new information on 6/30/2020.