Holiday 2020

Cover the Perfect Present in Hallmark Holiday's Gift Wrap, Now 30% Off

Sheilah Villari
Up to 30% Off Hallmark Holiday Gift Wrap | Amazon Gold Box
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Up to 30% Off Hallmark Holiday Gift Wrap | Amazon Gold Box

If you haven’t already been planning your gift-giving this week is a great time to start. We need to be a little more strategic with shopping and shipping in 2020. If you’re waiting for the perfect present to go on sale go ahead and grab some cute wrapping paper to cover it in. Right now take up to 30% Off Hallmark Holiday Gift Wrap.

There are over 11 bundles of gift wrap to pick from including a handful of bags and cards. We all know Thanksgiving basically starts the mad dash to all the holidays in December so get a jump on it. I have an aunt that writes all her holiday cards on Thanksgiving night and sends them out the next day. And given the pandemic thinking ahead for shipping on anything is a very good idea. No matter what you pick and wrap I’m sure your friends and family will be delighted. Fingers crossed we can give these gifts in person next year.

Free shipping on all these for Prime members.

