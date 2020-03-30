It's all consuming.
Count Your Steps With a Discounted Fitbit

Quentyn Kennemer
Fitbit Versa Lite | $100 | Amazon
Fitbit Ace 2 | $50 | Amazon
With daily life screeching to a slow crawl, it can be easy to fall short of your daily step target. Whether you’re on the treadmill, walking around your backyard, or daring to move more than a yard away from your home, a Fitbit tracker keeps you on task, and they’re discounted quite handsomely at Amazon today. The Fitbit Versa Lite has all the essentials and a heart rate monitor, and the Mulberry model is down to just $100 today. The Fitbit Ace—designed for kids— is also on sale for $50, which is a $20 windfall for you.

The former is what you want for more involved workout information (there are over 15 different exercise modes) and sleep tracking, as well as smartphone control and notifications. The Fitbit Ace 2, meanwhile, is pretty much only useful as a step tracker, but with parental controls and fun features for kids, it could be the perfect device to get your young ones used to building healthy habits.

