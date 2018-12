Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.

This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.