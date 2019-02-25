Photo: Atanas Malamov (Unsplash)

Costa Rica offers some of the most stunning eco-tourism opportunities anywhere in the world, and this deal from TripMasters (in partnership with Travelzoo) makes it more accessible than ever.

Starting at $799 roundtrip (prices vary by date and departure airport), you’ll get airfare to and from San Jose City, three nights at a hotel near Arenal Volcano, three nights by the beach at Manuel Antonio-Quepos, and a rental car to get from place to place.