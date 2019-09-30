Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Before you know it, Halloween will be here. (And before/after that, a ton of conventions.) For when that happens, you’ll be glad you impulse bought this $12 Dragon Ball Z Scouter.

This particular model offers very few frills. It doesn’t light up or make sounds (which I think is a bonus.) And, no, it cannot find you wish-granting artifacts created by a benevolent Namekian, nor can it scope out the power-level of would-be opponents. What it can do is make you look like a legitimate threat (?)

So get yours, lest you let adulthood break your sense of fun.