Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro RAM Syncs Lighting With Your Games, Grab 32GB for $25 off

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM | $130 | Amazon

With how sharply RAM prices spiked in the latter part of last decade, I’m always relieved to see a good deal on solid blocks of the volatile memory. Today at Amazon, you can save $25 on two 16GB sticks of Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro modules, a pair of DDR4 sticks featuring 3,200MHz clock speeds and a CAS latency mark of 16, which is some of the fastest you’ll find.

But more than speed, these have a white shroud capped by RGB lights, and with iCue, you can customize them with custom colors and lighting profiles with the click of a button. iCue also has game-induced lighting, so everything in your system might turn red when your health is low in supported games. Finally, if you’re going to overclock, you’ll be happy to know that this is one of the most flexible kits to achieve a stable boost.