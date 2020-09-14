It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro RAM Syncs Lighting With Your Games, Grab 32GB for $25 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DEalsCorsairCorsair Deals
486
Save
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM | $130 | Amazon
Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM | $130 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM | $130 | Amazon

With how sharply RAM prices spiked in the latter part of last decade, I’m always relieved to see a good deal on solid blocks of the volatile memory. Today at Amazon, you can save $25 on two 16GB sticks of Corsair’s Vengeance RGB Pro modules, a pair of DDR4 sticks featuring 3,200MHz clock speeds and a CAS latency mark of 16, which is some of the fastest you’ll find.

Advertisement

But more than speed, these have a white shroud capped by RGB lights, and with iCue, you can customize them with custom colors and lighting profiles with the click of a button. iCue also has game-induced lighting, so everything in your system might turn red when your health is low in supported games. Finally, if you’re going to overclock, you’ll be happy to know that this is one of the most flexible kits to achieve a stable boost.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
This Is Fine Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure
This Is Fine Dog Pop! Vinyl Figure
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab a Vava 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18 [Exclusive]

AirPods Pro Drop to $199 at Amazon

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: How Do I Protect My Tires from Wearing Prematurely?

Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Electric Knife, Corsair RGB Vengeance Pro RAM, Borderlands and XCOM 2 for Switch, FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer, and More