Corsair's Pro Gaming Bundle Packs a Keyboard, Headset, Mouse, and More for $85

Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Corsair Pro Gaming Bundle | $85 | Best Buy

If you’re just starting out in your gaming career, this Corsair bundle might do you some good. It comes with three wired peripherals and a mousepad, and right now, Best Buy has the whole family down to $85.

The items include the K55 RGB keyboard, which isn’t mechanical, but at least it has customizable color, six programmable macro keys, and media controls! You’ll also get the Harpoon RGB Pro mouse with a 12,000 dpi sensor , the VOID Pro stereo headset, and that aforementioned mousepad.

You’ll outgrow almost all these things in time, but if you just need a cheap upgrade to the junk your computer shipped with, this is a hard deal to pass up.