Corsair Harpoon Wired RGB USB Optical Gaming Mouse Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

Corsair Harpoon Wired RGB USB Optical Gaming Mouse | $10 | Best Buy

Corsair makes some great gaming peripherals, and one of its least expensive gaming mice is even cheaper right now. The Corsair Harpoon is a 6000 dpi wired RGB gaming mouse with 6 programmable buttons. At $10, it’s impulse buy territory, so grab it before it’s gone.