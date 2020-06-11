Corsair M55 RGB Pro is an Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse, and It's 40% off ($24)

Corsair M55 RGB Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Corsair M55 RGB Pro | $24 | Newegg

Need a new mouse? If your budget is slim, Newegg is giving you the chance to snatch up a quality gaming mouse in the Corsair M55 RGB Pro, a 12,400 DPI optical mouse with ambidextrous ergonomics, a total of eight programmable buttons, and, of course, that all-important RGB illumination for the logo. It’s just $24 today, a 40% discount.

