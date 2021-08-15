Cornbread Hemp Free CBD Gummies With $100 Purchase | Use code SLEEP

It’s almost back to school time, which means it’s about time to get back into a solid routine. Sure, late summer nights can be fun— but if you’ve been skimping on those snoozing hours, Cornbread Hemp has a deal for you to reset your nighttime routine.

Advertisement

CBD is the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you high (that would be THC) , but does help you relax and de-stress. It’s also great as a sleep aid. That’s why Cornbread Hemp, one of Kinja’s favorite CBD providers, is offering up a Back to Sleep special right now.

You can get a free bottle of gummies when you add code SLEEP to your cart of at least $100 worth of items. Just put in the code, and the gummies will be added to your cart automatically.

If you’re new to CBD, you should know there’s something for everyone. You can get CBD drops, gummies, capsules, and even smokeable flower. I recommend trying different methods, doses, and times of day to see what works best for you.

A good starting point might be this Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil, yours for $35. You can try the drops alone or add them to your coffee or other drink.

If you’re not into the taste of CBD in gummy or oil form, try these Full Spectrum CBD Capsules to get the effect instead.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Full Spectrum CBD Capsules $70 at Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code SLEEP

You can check out all of Cornbread Hemp’s items right here— they even have CBD for your pets to find their chill! Just don’t forget to add code SLEEP once you hit $100 to get your free gummies!