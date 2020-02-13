Corey Forced Me to Write About This Can of Cheddar Cheese

Member’s Mark Cheese Sauce, Cheddar, 106 Ounce | $6 | Amazon

Good morning, readers. I do not think you should buy this. But Corey, our deal researcher, told me I had to post this. I did not want to post this, but I love Corey too much to deny him this post. Here’s the post:

Class up your Valentine’s Day date with this ready-to-serve cheddar cheese sauce from a can. It’s like fondue, except it’s in a can. It’s $6 for a giant can . Y ou can dip vegetables, bread, your potatoes, whatever you want in it.

You’ll get a whopping 48 servings of diarrhea cheese sauce. Preparation promises to be easy, too. The instructions say “simply heat and serve.” If you can’t remember that, there’s instructions on the can . Better still, you can water it down to increase your yield (that’s a real suggestion from the company.)

If you choose to buy this... Godspeed, you animal.