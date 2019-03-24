Image: Converse

There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off Men’s and Women’s gear with promo code SALE30, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through Monday, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.