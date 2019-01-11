There’s never been a better time to upgrade that old pair of Chucks. Converse is taking 30% off their entire site with promo code THIRTY, so get brand new pair of classic sneakers and then proceed to wear them out until they’re literally falling apart at the seams, as one does. This sale will only last through the weekend, so be sure to tie up the deal before it walks out for good.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.