Oeves Inflatable Swimming Pool | $35 | Amazon



Don’t have room at home for a full-size pool but still want a place to cool off? You need this Oeves Inflatable Swimming Pool, now $35 at Amazon, which is $35 (50% off) its original prize. It’s good for kids, adults, and pets at 120 x 72 x 22 inches, and it comes with a removable sun protection canopy to keep you from harmful rays. Inflate it, fill it, and jump in to start wading around in comfy, chilly waters. And peep those designs on the exterior. It may not be good for actual swimming, but it’s perfect for a quick, icy dip. But hurry up, because this is a Deal of the Day and these will be selling out quick since, well, it can often feel hotter than the sun outside this summer.