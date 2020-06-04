Cool Off With a $15 Honeywell Fan

Honeywell Fan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Honeywell Fan | $15 | Amazon

Hey, it’s starting to get hot outside. Maybe you should cool off with a fan? This Honeywell personal fan is only $15, and let me tell you—it has gotten me through hot nights in bed, and hotter days, especially during my college days. It has three speeds and can be easily cleaned or transported to room to room when needed. Don’t suffer—cool the hell off.

Advertisement