It's all consuming.
Cool Down With a 40-Inch Tower Fan That's 36% off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Pelonis Oscillating Tower Fan | $32 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Pelonis
In case you haven’t noticed or felt it, we’re in the thick of summer, and the electric bill has skyrocketed for many looking to cool off with air conditioning. But a fan is still effective on its own in many situations, and today, a Pelonis oscillating tower model with an LED display and remote is down to $32 at Amazon, an $18 discount. This fan has three speeds and a timer that can go as long as 15 hours. Act fast, though, because the deal will vanish by day’s end.

Quentyn Kennemer

