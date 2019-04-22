Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I’m a big fan of this deal on refurbished Dyson Table Fans: Right now, you can snag the Dyson AM06 for a cool $160 in either black or white. This model is compact enough to fit on a desk, or even a nightstand, and features Dyson’s signature Air Multiplier technology and blade-less design. Plus, it comes with a remote, so you can cool down from across the room. So long as you’re cool with a refurb, this is a great pre-summer buy.

