It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Cool Down That Hot Spot in Your House With a Mini USB Fan, Only $9

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
127
Save
OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan | $9 | Amazon | Use code LP7FNDXB
OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan | $9 | Amazon | Use code LP7FNDXB
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan | $9 | Amazon | Use code LP7FNDXB

My room really has poor air flow, especially when I had to cover one of the vents to stop the overwhelmingly bright light from the kitchen bleeding in. Despite my ceiling fan and other fan going at all times, the area where my computer is doesn’t get a lot of movement, so it can be warm. Opolar’s USB fan is perfect for me when I’m working, and if you use the code LP7FNDXB at checkout, for $9 it can be perfect for you too. This deal won’t last long, so pick up a mini fan before they’re sold out!

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Forget Your Mask? Don't Worry About It With $3 Disposable Mask Packs

The Best Hair Clippers for Cutting Your Hair at Home, According to Our Readers

I Just Cannot Get Over These Wintertime $25 Kirby Figurines, Up For Pre-Order Now

It'll Cool Down Eventually, So It's Time to Grab Blazers From JACHS NY, Starting At $45