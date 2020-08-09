Cool Down That Hot Spot in Your House With a Mini USB Fan, Only $9

OPOLAR Portable Desk USB Fan LP7FNDXB Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

My room really has poor air flow, especially when I had to cover one of the vents to stop the overwhelmingly bright light from the kitchen bleeding in. Despite my ceiling fan and other fan going at all times, the area where my computer is doesn’t get a lot of movement, so it can be warm. Opolar’s USB fan is perfect for me when I’m working, and if you use the code LP7FNDXB at checkout, for $9 it can be perfect for you too. This deal won’t last long, so pick up a mini fan before they’re sold out!