Cooking for The Holidays? Might Be Best To Invest In a Huge Rice Cooker

Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker | $268 | Amazon



For those who bother to know the writers behind these deal posts every morning, you’d know that I, Ignacia Fulcher, am a proud Afro-Latina. Along with that part of my heritage, I belong to a cute little subset of African Americans called the Gullah/Geechee. It’s a people with a rich history, and that history usually revolves around rice and community.



I’ve had to learn how to cook rice because if I didn’t? I’d be dragged within an inch of my life. That’s where this Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker comes into play. It’s $268, but it’s about $150 off the original list price of $420 and cooks 1.8 liters of all kinds of rice PERFECTLY every. Damn. Time.



If you’re tired of slaving over a hot pot each year for the holidays, I’d suggest you’d invest in this bad gadget. It’s powered with an induction heater that will cook and keep your rice warm from the bottom, sides, and lid, which means you can open it up and see a steaming Carolina blend, or black-eyed peas and rice staring at you beautifully. It’s truly the chef’s kiss of small kitchen appliances, and as a seasoned rice maker? It’s worth the money.