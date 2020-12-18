It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Cooking for The Holidays? Might Be Best To Invest In a Huge Rice Cooker

ignacia
Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazonAmazon DealsRice Cooker
180
Save
Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker | $268 | Amazon
Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker | $268 | Amazon
Graphic: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker | $268 | Amazon

For those who bother to know the writers behind these deal posts every morning, you’d know that I, Ignacia Fulcher, am a proud Afro-Latina. Along with that part of my heritage, I belong to a cute little subset of African Americans called the Gullah/Geechee. It’s a people with a rich history, and that history usually revolves around rice and community.  

I’ve had to learn how to cook rice because if I didn’t? I’d be dragged within an inch of my life. That’s where this Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker comes into play. It’s $268, but it’s about $150 off the original list price of $420 and cooks 1.8 liters of all kinds of rice PERFECTLY every. Damn. Time.

If you’re tired of slaving over a hot pot each year for the holidays, I’d suggest you’d invest in this bad gadget. It’s powered with an induction heater that will cook and keep your rice warm from the bottom, sides, and lid, which means you can open it up and see a steaming Carolina blend, or black-eyed peas and rice staring at you beautifully. It’s truly the chef’s kiss of small kitchen appliances, and as a seasoned rice maker? It’s worth the money.

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter