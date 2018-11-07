Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite toaster oven can replace your actual oven in a lot of situations (including cooking Thanksgiving dinner sides), and it preheats a lot faster to boot. Two different sizes are on sale right now: The Smart Oven Mini for $120 ($30 off), and the standard model for $200 ($50 off).



I got the larger model as a wedding gift, and use it nearly every time I cook, if only to roast some vegetables while I cook something else on the stove or in my Instant Pot. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

