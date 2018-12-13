Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And today, the DOT is back down to its Black Friday price of $34. It’s extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your Christmas dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.